Top New York Bartender Shows Us Why This Strawberry-Gin Cocktail Costs $20

The idea behind the cocktails at the newly-opened ZZ’s Clam Bar, a swanky raw fish and cocktail bar on Thompson street by the owners of Carbone and Torrisi, is to let the true flavours of the ingredients shine.



And among those ingredients are fresh organic produce from the Union Square farmer’s market. Cocktails are named simply The Blueberry or The Strawberry, and cost $20.

The drinks were created by Thomas Waugh, the head bartender for ZZ’s, and we recently paid him a visit to see how he makes one of these new creations, The Strawberry.

Watch below to see how it’s done.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video





Produced by Robert Libetti

