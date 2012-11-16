Zynga's Treasurer Is Leaving For Twitter

Jay Yarow
Zynga treasurer Mike Gupta is leaving the company for a new job at Twitter, Bloomberg News reports.

Gupta is the latest in a growing list of Zynga executives heading for the exits since the company has struggled post-IPO.

At Twitter, Gupta will have the same job.

Last night, Zynga announced that its CFO was heading to Facebook for a different finance position.

