Zynga's Treasurer Is Leaving For Twitter

Zynga treasurer Mike Gupta is leaving the company for a new job at Twitter, Bloomberg News reports.



Gupta is the latest in a growing list of Zynga executives heading for the exits since the company has struggled post-IPO.

At Twitter, Gupta will have the same job.

Last night, Zynga announced that its CFO was heading to Facebook for a different finance position.

