Zynga's Stock Tanks After Its Biggest Event Of The Year

Zynga’s second annual press event, where it reveals a bunch of new titles and features, was a total dud with investors.



Zynga unveiled a bunch of brand new gameplay options, like multiplayer, and a ton of new games with huge production values like FarmVille 2 and TheVille.

That apparently wasn’t enough to please Wall Street, sending the stock tanking.

Also missing from the event: any mention of real-world money gambling games for Zynga. We aren’t sure if this is the reason investors were displeased, but it seems probable.

