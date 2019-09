Zynga plans to unveil a new platform that will enable game developers to use Zynga as a way to promote their games, Douglas MacMillan at Bloomberg reports.



Zynga will keep a portion of the revenue generated by developers it promotes, according to the report. MacMillan tweeted out the news, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

