Zynga's Next Bombshell 'Ville Game Is Coming Out Today

CastleVille, Zynga’s next game in its most successful “Ville” franchise, is now live.



CastleVille is the fifth instalment in the company’s Ville series. The last game in that franchise, CityVille, is still the most popular game in Facebook with 51.5 million players and it came out in February this year.

Zynga unveiled CastleVille in October but did not give a release date.

