Zynga's Newest Game Is Its Fastest Growing Ever

Zynga’s newest game, CastleVille, is the fastest growing app on Facebook six days after launch and is the company’s fastest growing game ever.



CastleVille now has around 5 million daily active players after being live for six days. CityVille, Zynga’s most popular game, had 3.2 million daily active players six days after its launch. FarmVille had 2.7 million daily active players six days after launch.

AppData reports that CastleVille has 2.7 million daily active users, but Zynga representatives said there is a two- to three-day lag between Zynga’s internal numbers and what appears on AppData.

Zynga needed a hit walking into its trading debut, which is expected to happen sometime soon. Zynga had 236 million monthly players at the end of the first quarter this year. That fell to 228 million users at the end of the second quarter and 227 million at the end of the third quarter.

CastleVille is a mix of its previous games and is Zynga’s best looking game to date. It looks like it’s off to a quick start.

Photo: AppData

