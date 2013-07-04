Zynga's New CEO Don Mattrick's Total Pay Package Is Over $50 Million

Zynga founder Mark Pincus and new CEO Don Mattrick

Zynga released a filing detailing the pay package for new CEO Don Mattrick.



In total, he’s getting over $50 million in compensation.

He’s getting $8 million in cash in year one, and the rest is going to be largely in stock.

Here’s there details, broken down:

Base salary: $1 million.

2013 bonus: Whichever is bigger: Either $2 million, or the average 2013 bonus percentage of Zynga’s other executives. (For instance, if Zynga’s execs average 300% of their salary for their bonus, he would get $3 million.)

2014 bonus: Between $2 million and $4 million.

Bonuses after 2014 will be determined by the board.

Signing bonus: $5 million.

Make-whole stock grant: He’s getting 8,928,571 shares, vesting over three years. He gets 45.3% of the shares after year one, 45.32% after year two, and the rest after the start of year three. Those are currently valued at ~$30.5 million. If does a good job, they’re worth more. If he does a bad job…

Inducement grant: He gets 1,785,714 shares of restricted shares. He also gets an option to buy 7,357,143 shares at the grant price. The options vest as follows: 60% in year three, 20% in year four, 20% in year five.

More stock: In 2014, he’ll be eligible for new stock grants. The target value for those grants is $7 million. In years that follow, the board can set new stock grants, but it’s generally going to target $7 million.

