Zynga's Mafia Wars 2 Is On Google+

We’re here at Zynga’s event in its new San Francisco headquarters, and the company just announced that Mafia Wars 2 is available on Google+.



It’s an important move for Zynga, which has been largely dependent on Facebook for distributing most of its games.

It’s only the second Zynga game available on Google’s new social network, after Zynga Poker. It launched on Facebook yesterday. The original Mafia Wars has been one of Zynga’s most popular games, but usage peaked around 10 million accounts and 2 million daily users last April as per AppData.com.

