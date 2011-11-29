Zynga's Goodwill Gift to Silicon Valley

Even with the recent rush of IPOs, including Groupon and Angie’s List, there are still plenty of companies in the pipeline (and not just Zynga). According to the Silicon Valley/San Jose Business Journal, 11 Silicon Valleycompanies are in the pipeline right now, which could ‘add a flurry of IPOs to your December calendar.’



Why go public before the end of the year? Rick Kline, partner at law firm Goodwin Procter LP, tells the Business Journal, ‘The incentive for them to go public now, rather than wait until next year, is to get out before conditions in the market change and the IPO window closes again’.

Zynga could bring good news for everyone else:

‘For smaller IPOs, I think a lot of times there’s a view that a marquee offering like a Zynga can have a lot of tailwind for IPOs, which can be very positive,’ Kline said. ‘The negative is it can be harder to get the attention of some of the investors.’

Source: Silicon Valley/San Jose Business Journal

