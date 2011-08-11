Zynga's GM Leaves To Become eHarmony's New CEO

Zynga’s General Manager Jeremy Verba is leaving to become the CEO of eHarmony.



He joined the company in 2009 and is replacing former eHarmony CEO, Gregory Waldorf, who resigned earlier in the year and is now at Accel Partners.

It’s strange timing since Zynga has filed for an IPO. But eHarmony’s numbers are steadily growing.

TechCrunch says its mobile downloads have surpassed 1 million and the dating service is being offered in 16 countries.

