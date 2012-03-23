Zynga's $200 Million Buyout Of OMGPOP Explained In A Single Chart

Zynga added OMGPOP’s entire cadre of daily active users — most of which are playing the Facebook-connected mobile game Draw Something — to its collection today.



Ryan Lawler over at GigaOm has a good take on the acquisition, which was announced yesterday:

It’s those so-called regular users that are the key to this deal, all those folks that have never played a Zynga game before, or any mobile game for that matter. To Zynga, Draw Something is like a gateway drug that it can use to introduce those users to other pieces of its gaming franchise.

Is that why Zynga paid $200 million for the gaming company? We’ll find out as it evolves over time.

Photo: AppData

