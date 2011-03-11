Zynga Will Open A Huge New Studio In Bangalore

Zynga will open a game studio in Bangalore and hire 100 people for it, which would make it its biggest studio outside the US, the Times of India reports.



It already had 100 developers there but it’s the first time Zynga will open a full games development studio in the country. One of the keys to Zynga’s studio is that it has many semi-independent studios that work on games, some of them acquired through external growth. All of the studios benefit from Zynga’s expertise in building viral channels (and its $100+ million ad spend/year) to make the games go huge.

Don’t Miss: How Zynga Makes Millions Off Its Blockbuster Game CityVille →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.