Zynga Will Be Traded On The Nasdaq As "ZNGA"

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Zynga wants to go public on the NASDAQ and will use the stock ticker symbol ZNGAThat’s according to the latest amendment to its IPO filing, which showed up this afternoon. The filing looks otherwise unchanged from Zynga’s last amended filing, which came out a few weeks ago.



Zynga does not make any mention of its proposed social gaming network, which the company discussed in vague terms earlier this week. Zynga also announced 10 new games, which could help reassure investors that it has some potential hits in the pipeline.

