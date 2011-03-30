Zynga's Chief Designer Hints At FarmVille And Mafia Wars Sequels

By James Brightman



Zynga’s growth and success on Facebook has been truly incredible, but some would argue that the company’s growth just isn’t sustainable. As the company’s titles start to wane and lose active users, Zynga already has the next new game lined up for launch. But why not just launch a sequel to a popular game, offering up improved gameplay and visuals while turning isolated games into actual game franchises?

Certainly, older Zynga hits like FarmVille or Mafia Wars could benefit. We asked Zynga’s chief game designer Brian Reynolds about the sequels approach, and he didn’t rule it out at all.

“Well, it’s so early in our industry, is it time to have sequels? I don’t know. It sounds like something we might do,” Reynolds told IndustryGamers.

He continued, “It’s never too late to do a sequel, by the way. It’s not like we need to be quickly running for the sequels because you can do sequels even 10 years after the original game. The first civilisation sequel came out 5 years after the first one and the next one was 5 years after that. And we’ve only even been a company for 3 years.”

If we had to bet, Zynga will launch sequels to its more popular games in the not too distant future.

