Zynga Raises $15 Million

Zynga closed another $15.1 million investment, according to a SEC filing.
Zynga CEO Mark Pincus told us in an interview earlier this fall that Zynga was profitable and that it hasn’t spent any of the $29 million it raised during its last VC round.
So this if this is a new deal, it’s likely insurance money.
