Zynga Raises $15 Million

Zynga closed another $15.1 million investment, according to a SEC filing.



Zynga CEO Mark Pincus told us in an interview earlier this fall that Zynga was profitable and that it hasn’t spent any of the $29 million it raised during its last VC round.

So this if this is a new deal, it’s likely insurance money.

Don’t miss: The Social Gaming Industry Explained In 13 Words

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.