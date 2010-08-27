Zynga Vandalizes New York, Too

Zynga hired a marketing firm called Davis Advertising to promote a new game. Part of the campaign included littering the streets of San Francisco with fake dollar bills.



Now those same fake bills are showing up in New York.

San Francisco slapped Davis with the cleaning bill and promised to fine Zynga, too.

We hope New York does the same.

As new New Yorker Nick Douglas puts it, “Hey [Zynga investor] Fred [Wilson], the company you’re funding looks ugly on my neighbourhood.”

Here are some picks from East Village Feed:

