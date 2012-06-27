Here's Everything Zynga Announced At Its Big Launch Event in San Francisco

Today at the Doghouse, the San Francisco headquarters of social-gaming powerhouse Zynga, CEO Mark Pincus and other executives unveiled a host of new titles.
The biggest news: Zynga is updating its classic title FarmVille. FarmVille 2 is coming soon, Pincus announced at the close of the event.
Other new titles: ChefVille, a cooking game; TheVille, a social title that bears a strong resemblance to The Sims franchise from archrival Electronic Arts; Zynga Elite Slots, a casino title; and Matching With Friends, a mobile game in the same family as Words With Friends and Scramble With Friends.
Zynga also unveiled its platform for third-party developers to get access to its infrastructure and network of 290 million users.
See below for all the updates from the event.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.