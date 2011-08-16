Zynga Under Attack In Trademarks Over 'With Friends' Brand

Zynga



By Ben StraussZynga is in for an interesting debate over the ‘With Friends’ brand, as another company has filed for trademarks over 12 games that use the name in the title. Zynga had previously filed for trademark rights to the ‘With Friends’ brand back in July, paving the way for a possible dispute with the newcomer.

Roxy Friday LLC., a company that is believed to be owned by inXile Entertainment’s Brian Fargo, has been on a spree of applications, gunning for Farkle, Gin Rummy, Canasta, Yacht, Mahjong, Cribbage, Backgammon, Dominos, Pinochle, Solitaire, Sudoku and Crosswords With Friends. Fargo had previously told VentureBeat that he hopes to push harder into the “games as service” market, something that Zynga clearly dominates.

With Zynga’s domination in the marketplace, and their perceived ownership of the ‘With Friends’ brand, there could be rough seas ahead. Zynga had previously acquired Newtoy, the developer behind Chess and Words with Friends. Zynga is also responsible forHanging with Friends as well.

