Zynga Mobile Chief Explains Why They Bought OMGPop

Zynga acquired OMGPop today for about $180 million.Speaking at IGNITION West, Zynga’s mobile chief Travis Boatman said that the OMGPop team was a cultural fit and the game Draw Something brings in a whole number of players into its network.



“Zynga has been good at buying companies early. We bring in teams that are a good DNA fit for our business. Also, games that bring good games into our ecosystem,” Boatman said.

OMGPop is best known now for the smash hit Draw Something, which has gone from 2 million to 12 million active daily users in less than a month.

But it was founded five years ago as I’minlikewithyou, and was one of the first social game companies — it ran a Web site full of casual multiplayer games based on Flash. It was early to the social gaming space, but was eclipsed by the rise of Facebook and the games that run on it — like Zynga games.

So Zynga makes perfect sense as a buyer.

“Games used to be social. Then the industry got lost in the technical achievements,” said Boatman.

But that has changed, now that technical achievements have been combined with playing with others, Boatman said.

When asked about Zynga’s position on online gambling, Boatman said, “Zynga has always believed in game play. Zynga Poker is popular. We believe in those types of games.”

