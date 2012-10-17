Video Game Maker Says Zynga Is Trying To Scare Employees Into Being Loyal

Photo: Flickr/Capture Queen

Video game maker Kixeye is accusing Zynga of employing a desperate new strategy to keep its employees: suing its former workers.Zynga slapped the former general manager of its popular game Cityville with a lawsuit Friday, accusing him of brazenly taking 760 files with him before he defected to Kixeye.



Kixeye spokesman Bryan Lam told Bloomberg Monday that its competitor is just suing workers who leave to “scare” employees into staying at Zynga.

“They’ve clearly exhausted other options in their employee retention handbook,” he said.

Zynga has been pretty protective of its employees in the past. In 2010, the company settled a suit accusing Disney unit Playdom of illicitly luring its employees away, Law360 reported at the time.

More recently, video game giant Electronic Arts sued Zynga for copyright infringment. Zynga lashed back and claimed EA was just mad that Zynga had poached top executives.

The video game tug of war over talent continues.

