Zynga To IPO Before Thanksgiving?

Will social games maker Zynga IPO before Thanksgiving?



Inside Facebook sources suggest it’s possible:

“Some industry sources we’ve talked to have suggested that Zynga could make a bold move to file before Thanksgiving, trying to immediately build on the overall attention it and the industry is getting. A more conservative strategy would mean waiting for the first quarter, or maybe second quarter of next year.”

But we asked a source — one who would know — if this speculation is BS. Answer: “Uh, yes.”

Still, Zynga is killing it.

Zynga announced this morning that it quadrupled its monthly users in the last six months, growing from 30 million monthly active users in April to 129 million now. Across its many Facebook games — including hits like FarmVille, Mafia Wars, and Zynga Poker — Zynga estimates its current monthly unique visitors are 70 million.

That’s bigger than Twitter. But unlike Twitter, Zynga isn’t one of those Silicon Valley startups with lots of users and no revenues.

A source tells us Zynga revenues are “a lot bigger than the $100 million people are quoting with very high margin.” The number is closer to $150 million, we understand.

But while revenue numbers with that many zeroes suggest a Zynga IPO could happen soon, a Wall Street source tells us “they are barely talking to bankers so far. From what I hear only casually.”

