Zynga Spent More Than $1 Million To Protect Mark Pincus From His Creepy Stalker

Remember Vera Svenchina?



She was a Russian amateur film artist that was allegedly stalking Mark Pincus, founder and CEO of Zynga.

Apparently that was enough to prompt Zynga to spend a ton of money ramping up the security for Pincus.

(To be fair, it probably wasn’t all a result of Svenchina. Pincus does have a family, after all.)

According to Zynga’s most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Zynga spent about $1.2 million on security for Pincus and his family.

Here’s the money quote from the prospectus:

In addition, in 2011, due to specific threats relating to the personal security of Mr. Pincus and his family, we provided Mr. Pincus with certain security protection. The nature and extent of the security services provided to Mr. Pincus were based on the recommendations set forth in an independent third-party security study. The security services we provide are reviewed periodically to ensure that they provide appropriate levels of safety, security and accessibility for Mr. Pincus and safety and security for his family where appropriate. We believe that these security services are a necessary business-related expense and are not provided to Mr. Pincus with compensatory benefit or intent

…Includes payments made in connection with security provided to Mr. Pincus and his family in 2011. This amount reflects the cost to the Company for business and travel related security protection, as well as costs associated with the purchase, installation and maintenance of home security systems in the amount of $1,169,896, and legal and temporary housing costs incurred in connection with specific security threats.

Zynga spent around $70,000 on security for Pincus and his family in 2010, according to SiliconBeat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.