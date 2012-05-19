ZYNGA IS HALTED AGAIN!

UPDATE: Zynga was halted for trading after crashing following the Facebook IPO. It opened up for trading again and the stock took off. The stock has been halted again after it shot up.





Original: Wow!

After that weak Facebook open, shares of social gamer and Facebook-piggybacker Zynga have plummeted 13 per cent.

The stock has been halted according to CNBC.

