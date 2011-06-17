Zynga Says New York Scion Josh Kushner's Company Is A Ripoff – And Boy Does The Evidence Look Bad

Zynga is suing a big-in-Brazil social gaming company called Vostu.
Zynga says that Vostu has copied “all of our key product features, product strategy, branding, mission statement and employee benefits lock, stock and barrel.”
Vostu was cofounded by New York scion Joshua Kushner, lately an active angel investor.
In its complaint, Zynga lists the dates of its own games’ releases side-by-side with similarly named copycats from Vostu.
Then Zynga produces side-by-screen screenshot comparisons of its games and Vostu’s.
It’s all very damning.
Update: Vostu has responded.
The harshest evidence: apparently, Zynga found a CityVille bug in City Mania. Roads don't connect to government buildings.
Vostu has two cofounders. One is CEO Daniel Kafie. The other is Joshua Kushner -- the angel investor best known for his family ties. Ivanka Trump is his sister-in-law; New York Observer owner Jared Kushner is his brother. New Jersey real estate magnate Charles Kusher is his father.
Don't know. Vostu refused to comment. Update: Here's Vostu's response--basically it's denying everything.
A source sympathetic to the Vostu side, however, brought up two counterpoints to Zynga's claims:
- Zygna, said this source, has been trying to buy Vostu for a while. This is all just an effort to drive down the price.
- Zynga is itself a big time copycat. This is the pot calling the kettle black, says the Vostu sympathizer.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.