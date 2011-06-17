Zynga Says New York Scion Josh Kushner's Company Is A Ripoff – And Boy Does The Evidence Look Bad

Zynga is suing a big-in-Brazil social gaming company called Vostu.



Zynga says that Vostu has copied “all of our key product features, product strategy, branding, mission statement and employee benefits lock, stock and barrel.”

Vostu was cofounded by New York scion Joshua Kushner, lately an active angel investor.

In its complaint, Zynga lists the dates of its own games’ releases side-by-side with similarly named copycats from Vostu.

Then Zynga produces side-by-screen screenshot comparisons of its games and Vostu’s.

It’s all very damning.

Update: Vostu has responded.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.