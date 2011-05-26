Will Zynga's Early IPO Pay Off? -- The SAIcast Discuss

William Wei

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>

Hot off the heels of the success of the LinkedIn and Yandex IPOs, Zynga will be filing for an IPO in the coming weeks. Will this move pay off for Zynga though?

Also, Twitter officially announced that it bought TweetDeck. What does this mean? Listen to today’s SAIcast to find out.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts

Steve Jobs Will Always Let You Know What He’s Thinking

Why Apple Is Releasing The Next iPhone In September

Only Amazon Can Make A Tablet That Kills The iPad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.