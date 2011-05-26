Will Zynga's Early IPO Pay Off? -- The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Hot off the heels of the success of the LinkedIn and Yandex IPOs, Zynga will be filing for an IPO in the coming weeks. Will this move pay off for Zynga though?

Also, Twitter officially announced that it bought TweetDeck. What does this mean? Listen to today’s SAIcast to find out.

