Zynga Plans Big Event At New Headquarters On October 11

Photo: Flickr/Jdlasica

Zynga just sent us an invitation to an event hosted by Mark Pincus on October 11.It will probably be a product demo rather than news about its business.



Why? Because Zynga will almost certainly be in a quiet period related to its IPO filing.

The company hasn’t announced a float date, but even if it’s before October 11, the quiet period only lifts for one day — the day of the IPO offering — and then is reinstated for another 25 days.

And October 11 is only 21 days from now.

The event could also be Zynga’s chance to show off its new headquarters in San Francisco. The building is being revamped with a cafeteria on every floor and a dog run on the roof, a source said earlier this summer. Another source told us that some employees have been working there since the spring, and there’s a Zynga sign clearly visible on the building (which is right across the street from the SF Design centre where the TechCrunch Disrupt conference was last week).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.