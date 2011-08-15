Zynga's Next Blockbuster Is A 180 Degree Turn From Their Tried-And-True Strategy

Photo: Esthr

Zynga’s next big hit is called Pioneer Trail, a sequel to a previous hit FrontierVille. The interesting part about the game, as Kotaku points out, is that it takes a radically different tack from Zynga’s previous game: it limits the number of friends you can have in the game. To three.



The way Zynga games normally work is that the whole point is to get you to invite as many friends as possible to join up so that the games can get as many users as possible.

So this is the opposite strategy, playing for depth instead of breadth.

It’s worth pointing out that this possibly isn’t a change of strategy for the whole company. Zynga is made up of plenty of semi-independent studios that make their own games (although with the Zynga style) and, of course, like many web companies, it may be that they’re just trying something out.

In any case it’s interesting and we’re curious to see how it pans out.

Don’t Miss: How Zynga Makes Millions Off A BlockBuster Like CityVille →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.