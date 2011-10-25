THE HOUSE THAT FARMVILLE BUILT: Mark Pincus' House On Sale For $8.9 Million

Photo: Teed Haze

Mark Pincus’ four-level home in the luxurious Presidio district in San Francisco can be yours today — for the low, low price of $8.9 million.A source who did not want to be named told Business Insider he visited the property and the real estate agent told him it was owned by “the founder of Zynga.” Later that afternoon, Pincus entered the home and said it was for sale.



The house was apparently designed by the founder of One Kings Lane, the source told us. Pincus’ pad has One Kings Lane written all over it, too — you can find the same kind of upholstery available on the designer furniture flash sale site.

Pincus’ whopper of an estate over at 3855 Washington St. in San Francisco has six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. You’ll also have to drop nearly $100,000 in property taxes each year, according to the San Francisco tax assessor’s office.

And you’ll have some great neighbours: Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, for example, has a $40 million house about 10 blocks away at 2840 Broadway St.

We’ve assembled some of the best images of the house. You can also check out an aerial fly-over — yes, fly-over — done by a helicopter drone in a video below.



Pincus' house has a two-car garage and a wider lot than most other houses in San Francisco Pincus' house has four levels and has access to a roof level The first level has a gigantic kitchen and a large living room All the furniture in the house looks like it came straight out of One Kings Lane The second level has four (yes, four) bedrooms Pincus' master bedroom has its own fireplace, too There's a second living room on the top level, along with another private study In all, Pincus' house has six rooms Pincus' house also has a private backyard

