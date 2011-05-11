Zynga Is Partnering With Lady Gaga For Its Next FarmVille neighbour

Zynga is announcing today a massive partnernship with Lady Gaga that includes the founding of GagaVille (a neighbour to FarmVille), as well as game-card tie ins and other merchandising opportunities.



On May 17, GagaVille will be unveiled, which will be similar to neighbour FarmVille but instead include Lady Gaga-themed elements and flare.

More than 46 million people play FarmVille every month, and Lady Gaga is hoping to engage her fans in a completely new way.

One big draw to playing in GagaVille is that users will be able to access content from the artist before her highly anticipated new album Born This Way is released in late May.

Each day, users will be able to earn access to a track from the new album, as well as remixes you won’t be able to get anywhere else.

On the merchandising side, Zynga will be offering $25.00 game cards at Best Buy which bundle Born This Way with an exclusive Gaga unicorn for use in GagaVille. RewardVille integration which also be tied in to GagaVille, which will include even more virtual items for purchase using zCoins you’ve won in any of the Zynga games.

