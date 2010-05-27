Facebook's Richest App, FarmVille, Goes To Yahoo

Zynga CEO Mark Pincus just brought his games to a huge new audience

Zynga games are coming to Yahoo, the two companies announced this morning.From now on, you’ll be able to play FarmVille through Yahoo, not just Facebook.



According to the release, as you progress in your game on Yahoo, updates appear elsewhere in your Zynga games.

This is a huge deal for both companies – and a smart one, too.

Zynga loosens its dependancy on Facebook, which has begun to squeeze Zynga for cash through Facebook Credits.

Yahoo gets access to one of the more engaging, addictive, and profitable businesses on Facebook.

Zynga revenues should reach $600 million in 2010, mostly off selling users virtual goods that help them progress in Zynga’s addictive games. To support this business, Zynga happily spends a lot of money to acquire new users. We’ve heard Zynga will spend as much as $6 million per day on Facebook ads during game launches. Now Yahoo will get some of that money.

