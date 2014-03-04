Words With Friends Is About To Go Through A Major Overhaul

It’s been a crazy year for game-maker Zynga — it fired 15% of its workforce, and bought U.K.-based game company NaturalMotion in January — but it looks like the company is trying to turn things around.

Zynga will test and roll out new versions of its most iconic games: Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and a new mobile version of FarmVille, called FarmVille 2: Country Escape. The three games will launch “soon” in select markets, and will be available worldwide in the coming months, Zynga’s COO Clive Downie said in a blog post.

The apps will require a new download but will be backward compatible with players’ history and current games, according to Re/code.

Words With Friends will introduce a sleeker interface, as well as a built-in dictionary with audio pronunciations, so you’ll finally learn how to pronounce the big point-maker Qi.

The new Zynga Poker will have a new design, and it will automatically adapt to players’ skill levels. It will also allow players to more easily connect with their friends.

FarmVille 2: Country Escape will feature a Connected Rewards system, that will tie together the Web-based and mobile-based versions of the game. The game will also allow players to play offline, without the need for an Internet connection.

Here’s what the internal Words With Friends dictionary looks like:

