Zynga Has Acquired Another Mobile Game Studio

Photo: Zynga

Zynga has bought November Software, a small game studio working on a mobile title called Battlestone.Battlestone is a so-called “midcore” game that sits between traditional console titles, which are typically hardcore shoot-’em-up games targeted at young men, and the casual, social titles Zynga’s better-known for, like FarmVille. (Some older Zynga titles like Mafia Wars are considered midcore.)



Zynga has talked about building more midcore games as an opportunity, and it’s also heavily betting on reinventing itself on games that can be played on both the Web and mobile devices.

