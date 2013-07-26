Zynga Says It No Longer Plans To Make Games That Require Real Money To Play

Zynga announced today that it no longer plans to make games that require real money to play.



This is a huge shift in Zynga’s thinking, and its stock is tanking in after-hours trading.

Many had been banking on Zynga to create pay-to-play games to boos revenue. That included online gambling.

Instead, Zynga will continue making free social games with ads and in-game purchases.

Developing…refresh this post for the latest.

Here’s the statement from its earnings report for the second quarter of 2013:

Zynga believes its biggest opportunity is to focus on free to play social games. While the Company continues to evaluate its real money gaming products in the United Kingdom test, Zynga is making the focused choice not to pursue a licence for real money gaming in the United States. Zynga will continue to evaluate all of its priorities against the growing market opportunity in free, social gaming, including social casino offerings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.