Zynga Might Be Worth $1 Billion

Zynga, the most predominant Facebook social games maker, might be worth $1 billion, analysts tell Bloomberg.

Justin Smith of Inside Social Games estimates Zynga’s revenues to be $210 million this year and potentially $355 million next year. We’ve heard 2009 revenues could approach $250 million.

CEO Mark Pincus says there are no immediate plans to take Zynga public.

Analysts say an IPO for Zynga could by the most likely outcome for Zynga because relatively few players in the game industry has pockets deep enough to pay $1 billion.

