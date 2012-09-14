Meet The Woman Who Has To Try And Save Zynga

Zynga has said it wants to get into the gambling business—or “real-money gaming”—starting next year.



To that end, it’s confirmed that it’s hired Maytal Olsha, a former executive at 888 Holdings, a company which runs real-money gambling sites in Europe and other regions where it’s legal.

AllThingsD and other news sites noticed that Olsha had added her new title at Zynga, COO of new markets, to her LinkedIn profile last month.

Online gambling isn’t currently legal in the United States, but that may change soon.

In the meantime, Zynga CEO Mark Pincus said in the company’s most recent earnings call that it was planning to start offering real-money gaming in Europe.

That’s a region where Olsha has substantial experience.

Zynga took another step toward real-money gambling recently when it teamed up with Rocketplay to launch a title called Sports Casino. While Sports Casino isn’t a game where players bet real money, Rocketplay’s executive team has a lot of experience with real-money gambling. (Zynga recently started running other developers’ games on its infrastructure, another potential source of new revenue.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.