Here's The One Thing Zynga Games Are Still Good For

Mark Pincus would rather be playing FarmVille.

Photo: Joi

Zynga is investing a ton of money in mobile games like Draw Something, for which it spent more than $200 million.But players on desktop computers and notebooks are still important, and are a huge player base—one that Pincus still wants to focus on, he said at AllThingsD’s D10 conference today.



But, why are people still playing Zynga games on Facebook?

“Let’s not forget the opportunity of PCs. A lot of the traffic happens when people are at work on boring conference calls,” he said, according to AllThingsD.

So, there you have it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.