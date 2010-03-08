Zynga Loses One Of Its Founders, Andrew Trader

Andrew Trader

Zynga has lost one of the members of its founding team, Michael Arrington at TechCrunch reports.Andrew Trader, EVP of sales and business development is stepping down. He was with the company since 2007.



Michael notes that Andrew had his title lowered recently to VP of Partnerships and Studio Services, and nobody has replaced him as EVP of sales/biz dev.

In an email to TechCrunch, Andrew says he is leaving to pursue other opportunities:

I’m leaving Zynga to pursue other entrepreneurial opportunities and to spend more time with my family. My passion and strengths are really in company building at the early stages and I’m excited about returning to those efforts soon with a new venture. I’m leaving Zynga with 800 employees, more than 230 million monthly users, and with the high-class problems of scaling a massive and successful organisation.

