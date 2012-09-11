Zynga's Executive Exodus Is In Full Swing Now That Its Stock Has Cratered

Photo: Fortune Live Media / flickr

When we asked a few gaming industry insiders who was on their “poach list” for Zynga executives, the response was pretty much the same from everyone: the entire management layer.So far, it seems like that’s what’s happening at Zynga. Allan Leinwand, the chief technology officer behind its server infrastructure, has left for ServiceNow, another service management company, reports GigaOm.



Leinwand was the wizard behind Zynga’s move from Amazon’s cloud services to its own server infrastructure called the zCloud.

Other people leaving Zynga include Mike Verdu, the company’s chief creative officer, vice president Ya-Bing Chu and general manager Jeremy Strauser, according to Bloomberg.

It’s thanks to Zynga’s stock cratering after a the second quarter, in which the company’s Facebook empire declined more quickly than expected. Zynga has done as much as it can to hold onto its employees, including giving them additional stock options. But that doesn’t seem to be much solace to some of the top-level talent at Zynga.

The companies they are departing to range from infrastructure to competing gaming companies, in the case of CityVille’s Alan Patmore leaving for Kixeye, a developer of “hardcore” games catered toward more competitive male gamers. Zynga is also working on hardcore games on Facebook.

Zynga’s in the process of a massive overhaul of the company, since it can no longer rely solely on Facebook games with huge, wide-reaching audience. Zynga, whether it wants to be or not, is now a mobile company and is inching ever closer to constructing an online real-money gambling empire.

CEO Mark Pincus still has a lot left in the stable, including two of his co-founders — who are working with Pincus on a super-secret internal project — and his star mobile guru David Ko.

