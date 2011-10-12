Zynga Is Launching Its Own Social Network

Photo: Flickr/Jdlasica

Zynga just announced its own social networking/gaming platform: Zynga Direct.The first component of Zynga Direct is a sign-in platform codenamed Project Z. It will launch later this year.



Zynga Direct is a more general name describing Zynga’s new direct-to-consumer strategy. The idea is that you can play Zynga games outside of Facebook, and across multiple platforms — like Facebook to mobile.

One of Zynga’s biggest risks is that it is almost entirely owned by Facebook. It has to give Facebook a cut of all its virtual goods revenue, and its success is reliant on Facebook.

It sounds like a problem, but so far it’s been working for Zynga. Still, it makes sense for Zynga to establish its own platform and try to own the users.

Zynga isn’t ditching Facebook entirely for its Direct platform. It will still use Facebook Connect.

Zynga has been working on Direct for two years now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.