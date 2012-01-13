Zynga Just Hired Away Another Top-Level Executive From Its Chief Rival

Photo: Zynga

It’s happened again — Zynga just hired an executive vice president of Electronic Arts’ mobile, social and casual games division EA Interactive.This time it’s Barry Cottle, EVP of EA Interactive, the company just announced. He ran several properties including mobile, social and casual online games.



Zynga has already hired more than a hundred employees from its rival Electronic Arts.

Cottle joined Electronic Arts Interactive in 2007. In that time, he led the team that made two of its biggest acquisitions — social gaming site Playfish and casual games maker PopCap — and launched The Sims Social, the company’s most popular social game.

