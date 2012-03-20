Zynga Is Trying To Buy Draw Something, The Hottest App In The App Store

Photo: Dan Porter, CEO of OMGPOP

Zynga, the makers of FarmVille, are in talks to acquire Draw Something developers OMGPOP, according to sources familiar with the matter.This is basically Zynga’s M.O. — it spends a lot of money acquiring smaller game studios to build games that appear to have traction.



When it fails to buy those studios, it will usually create a copycat game, which is called a “fast-follow” in the industry.

Given the interest in OMGPOP, expect a pictionary-type game to come out of Zynga soon enough — whether it is Draw Something or a fast-follow from Zynga.

Kim-Mai Cutler over at TechCrunch first reported the story, which we had confirmed with sources close to the discussion.

We first reported Draw Something has reached 20 million downloads in a little under 5 weeks, and it’s one of the hottest apps on the App Store right now.

It’s already eclipsing Zynga’s most popular mobile game, Words With Friends.

When briefed on the story, Zynga did not comment.

