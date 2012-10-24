The Game That Got Zynga Sued By EA Is Headed For The Dumpster

John Schappert was in charge of game-development when Zynga built The Ville. Now he’s gone, and it’s going, too.

Photo: Zynga

Zynga is shutting some of its studios through layoffs, including Zynga Austin, which was developing The Ville, a Facebook game which simulates everyday life.At TechCrunch, Kim-Mai Cutler reports that “The Ville is being transitioned into maintenance in the company’s offices in India—the way Zynga sunsets a lot of its less popular games.”



And Zynga CEO Mark Pincus just told employees that the company was “significantly reducing our investment in The Ville.”

When a game is “sunsetted,” it’s kept running for current users, but new development basically stops.

This is a huge embarrassment, because The Ville was a big bet for Zynga—that it could keep developing bigger, splashier, FarmVille-style social games, and that players would keep biting.

The Ville was the big reveal at Zynga’s June game-launch event.

It never got a bunch of users. But it did draw a lawsuit from Zynga archrival Electronic Arts, which claimed that The Ville copied The Sims Social. (That lawsuit is still grinding through the courts.)

EA also named a former executive, John Schappert, who left EA for Zynga in 2011, in that lawsuit. Schappert quit in August after a reorganization that stripped him of oversight of Zynga’s game development.

So turning The Ville into a simulated hospice is practical move. Its player numbers are plummeting. But it’s also symbolic: a way for Pincus to signal the end of a lost year for Zynga.

