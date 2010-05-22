Wacky: Zynga Gives Away Free FarmVille Cash With Purchases Of Real Life Vegetables

Vegetable company Green Giant is offering an unlikely reward for purchasing their products: virtual currency in Zynga‘s hit social game FarmVille.



A friend just contacted us to say that she’d seen Green Giant vegetables on sale with large FarmVille stickers on them. Consumers purchasing these veggies get codes which can be redeemed online for Farm Cash, which can be used to purchase virtual goods in the game.

Promotional deals and free virtual cash in exchange for purchases are nothing new for Zynga, but so far the company’s marketing efforts have taken place online. This deal is fairly odd — there’s no reason to think that there’s much of a correlation between purchasing real vegetables and growing fake ones online. But the deal will put the FarmVille name in front of a number of fresh eyes, and Farm Cash isn’t in short supply.

