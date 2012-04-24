Zynga's Stock Is Totally Getting Demolished

Zynga CEO Mark Pincus is seeing red this morning. His company’s stock has fallen 5.5% today.



If you step back and look at its overall performance, it’s even worse. The company has fallen 45% from its peak and is back to its initial trading price.

Today’s demolition seems to be traced to a note from Evercore Partners, which lowered its price target to $8 from $10.

Here are the ugly charts for Zynga:

Here’s what’s happened in the past 6 months:

Brutal.

