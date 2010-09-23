FarmVille-Maker Zynga Hiring To Bring Games To Android Phones

Zynga, maker of the huge hit Facebook game “FarmVille,” is one of the latest studios to move into making games for Google Android.



The company has not formally announced any Android titles, but it is currently advertising for a “Software Engineer – Android” on its jobs site.

“The best candidates will have solid experience developing mobile applications utilising for either iPhone or Android devices,” Zynga writes. “Facebook platform and scaling experience is a huge plus.”

“This candidate will be addressing critical issues on some of our biggest game titles, which have several million users across multiple social networks. You must be able to write coherent, organised code and be comfortable working on a complicated code-base with high levels of abstraction.”

The move comes as Zynga moves deeper into mobile platforms, and after Google invested in Zynga.

Zynga founder and CEO Mark Pincus announced the iPhone edition of FarmVille on stage at Apple’s WWDC conference this past summer. (It’s currently the no. 41 most popular free app.) And because Android is becoming very popular, it makes sense for Zynga to be there, too.

Zynga follows several big gaming studios into developing for Google’s Android platform. iPhone-heavy studio Ngmoco and gaming giant EA both recently announced Android plans.

Don’t miss: The Best Selling Apps Ever – Their Amazing Stories

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.