It's On! Zynga CEO Mark Pincus Hits The Road Next Week To Sell The IPO

Photo: Esthr

Zynga is going to start its IPO roadshow next week, Dan Primack at Fortune reports.Mark Pincus will be selling the company to investors along with COO John Schappert and CFO David Wehner.



When the company first filed, this looked like a really easy sell. Growth was good, and the company wasn’t plagued by a bunch of issues.

But the most recent filings reveal growth has flatlined, and the company is arguably un-profitable when you look at its accounting practices.

Beyond that, it’s been getting beaten up in the press for a tough internal culture.

