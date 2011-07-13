Zynga, Hulu And GoDaddy: Where 15 Of The Strangest Company Names Came From

Startups have strange names.



Some founders blame the cacophony that is their company’s name on available domains. “EVERYTHING sensible is taken!” one says.

Others gave their companies meaningless names on purpose. “I wanted a nonsense word because I wanted to build the brand from scratch,” says another founder.

Another entrepreneur named his company after his dog.

We researched 15 of the strangest sounding startups and found out how “Hulu,” “Zynga,” and “GoDaddy” came to be.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.