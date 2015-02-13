Zynga getting crushed after terrible earnings report

Zynga is getting destroyed after a terrible earnings report.

Its shares have crashed over 12% in after hours as the social gaming site missed estimates and lowered its guidance.

Its Q4 revenue was up 9% year-over-year at $US193 million, but analysts were looking for $US201.11.

It had a loss of $US0.05 per share, while analysts were expecting $US0.00 EPS.

It provided Q1 2015 guidance between $US155 million to $US165 million, significantly lower than the expectation between $US187 million to $US217.5 million.

