Zynga Financials: What We Know

Zynga is going to IPO within the next couple months.



It hasn’t filed its finanicals with the SEC yet, but over the past many months, several numbers have emerged in various reports:

Here’s the bullet-list:

2009 revenues: ~$200 million.

2010 profits: $400 million.

2010 revenues: $850 million.

2009 headcount: 700

2010 headcount 1,500

250 million monthy active users.

Current private market valuation: ~$9 billion

