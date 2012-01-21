Zynga Finally Prepares To Seize Its Billion-Dollar Online Gambling Opportunity

Photo: Zynga

Zynga has just confirmed that it is looking into expanding its games to include some form of online gambling, AllThingsD reports.Its shares are taking off like a rocket now. Zynga is up about 6 per cent on the news.



Online gambling represents at least a billion-dollar opportunity for the social gaming company, as we wrote recently. Some recent changes in laws could open the door for online gambling games on platforms like Facebook, which represents a golden opportunity for the now-public social gaming company.

Then International Game Technology, a slot machine company, said it would buy Double Down Interactive, a Facebook app developer that makes a virtual casino game, for $500 million paid over three years. That company only has around 4.7 million users.

Zynga is also launching its own Casino-branded game on Facebook, which will include Zynga Poker and Bingo, according to AllThingsD.

Here’s the statement from Zynga, according to AllThingsD:

“We build games and experiences that our players want and love. Zynga Poker is the world’s largest online poker game with more than 7 million people playing every day and over 30 million each month. We know from listening to our players that there’s an interest in the real money gambling market. We’re in active conversations with potential partners to better understand and explore this new opportunity.”

